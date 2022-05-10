Union Fund Moves To Axe DOL Embezzlement Suit

By Abby Wargo (May 10, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A union pension plan urged an Illinois federal judge to throw out a U.S. Department of Labor lawsuit accusing the fund's trustees of misusing $1.7 million of worker's retirement savings, saying the fund is not covered by federal law. The United Employee Benefit Fund, which provides life insurance benefits to around 63 employer-sponsored plans, asked U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo Monday to dismiss the federal agency's suit alleging the fund violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The fund, established by the Professional Workers Master Contract Group and the National Production Workers Union Local 707, argued the plan at issue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS