Cooley-Led Email Security Biz Valued At $4B For Series C

By McCord Pagan (May 10, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Email security company Abnormal Security, guided by Cooley LLP, said Tuesday it is valued at $4 billion for its Series C funding round that included investors such as Insight Partners, Greylock Partners and Menlo Ventures. San Francisco-based Abnormal said in a statement that the $210 million Series C would be used to continue innovating its platform and for further expansion into Asia and Europe. "We are fortunate that some of the most notable companies in the world, with large and complex environments, trust our [artificial intelligence]-based email security to protect their workforce. I am thrilled about the continued customer trust in...

