Steak Shop Owner Wants $14.3M For Insurance Broker's Error

By Kelcey Caulder (May 10, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Buckhead Life Restaurant Group has sued McGriff Insurance Services in the Georgia State-wide Business Court, claiming the insurance broker breached its duties by failing to procure requested insurance on its behalf, thereby causing it to miss out on $14.28 million in business income it might otherwise have recovered. In a brief filed last Thursday, Buckhead, which owns and operates Chops Lobster Bar in Atlanta as well as nine other restaurants in Atlanta and South Florida, said McGriff falsely represented that it had procured business income and extra expense insurance coverage on its behalf for the 2021-2022 policy year. Instead, Buckhead says...

