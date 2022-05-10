DC Circ. Doubts FERC Improperly Claims LNG Jurisdiction

By Khorri Atkinson (May 10, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- New Fortress Energy Inc. faced strong skepticism from a D.C. Circuit panel Tuesday over the company's contention that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission lacks jurisdiction to regulate the company's liquefied natural gas facility in Puerto Rico, with two judges suggesting precedent is on FERC's side. At issue is FERC's 2020 determination, reaffirmed by the commission last July, that the Natural Gas Act gives the commission jurisdiction over the New York-based integrated gas-to-power company's LNG import facility because it's connected to a pipeline that sends gas to a gas-fired power plant next door operated by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. Skadden Arps Slate...

