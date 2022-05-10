DC Circuit Revives Plasma Companies' Visa Policy Suit

By Grace Dixon (May 10, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that blood plasma collection companies can challenge a U.S. Customs and Border Protection policy barring Mexican citizens from entering the country on business visitor visas to sell plasma, upending a lower court's ruling. The unanimous decision came amid a challenge launched by blood plasma collection companies to a June 2021 policy change barring B-1 and B-2 visa holders from entering the country to donate blood plasma, what the companies allege was a reversal of a decadeslong CBP practice after they spent millions building operations near the border. The three-judge panel determined a district court's dismissal for...

