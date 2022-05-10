Deloitte Accused Of Race Bias In More Junior Job Offer

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (May 10, 2022, 6:04 PM BST) -- A former Deloitte director told the judge at a London court on Tuesday that the Big Four accounting firm discriminated against her based on her race when she was placed in a more junior role than the one she interviewed for. Balavernie Sritharan told the Employment Tribunal that she was treated unfairly based on her Sri Lankan ethnicity when she was hired by the audit firm's cyber-team in 2018. She said she was hired for a role at so-called M6 level — a senior tier in the Deloitte consulting grades system — but when she arrived at the company she found she had been...

