SEC Asked To Probe Ex-Official's Crypto Statements

By Al Barbarino (May 10, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit watchdog asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate its former corporate finance head, Bill Hinman, now a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP senior adviser, claiming statements he made about cryptocurrencies while at the agency may have presented a conflict of interest. Empower Oversight Whistleblowers & Research claims Hinman didn't follow instructions that the SEC's ethics office gave him to avoid conflicts tied to his financial interests in Simpson Thacher, including the firm's connection to the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, or EEA, according to a letter the group sent Monday to the SEC's Office of the Inspector General. "Directives without compliance...

