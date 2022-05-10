Eateries Hit Boston With $1.5M Suit Over Outdoor Dining Fees

By Brian Dowling (May 10, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Four Boston restaurant owners filed a $1.5 million lawsuit Monday against Mayor Michelle Wu challenging purportedly steep and discriminatory licensing fees for outdoor dining in the city's touristy North End neighborhood. Boston established the controversial $7,500 outdoor dining license fee — plus $480 monthly for each parking spot they occupy with tables — to balance interests among residents of the dense neighborhood and its famed Italian eateries hungry to offer al fresco dining options to visitors. The owners of Vinoteca di Monica, Terramia Ristorante, Antico Forno, Rabia's Dolce Fumo and Monica's Trattoria say the fees, which only apply to North End...

