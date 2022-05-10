8th Circ. Affirms Insurer's Win In Bar Assault Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti (May 10, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Munich Re unit has no duty to indemnify a Missouri bar and its owner in an underlying personal injury suit brought by a patron who was assaulted by one of the establishment's employees, the Eighth Circuit affirmed Tuesday, finding that an assault-and-battery exclusion barred coverage. A Missouri federal court correctly granted summary judgment to Great Lakes Insurance SE in its coverage dispute with RAJJ Entertainment Inc., doing business as Tool Shed Lounge, and its owner, Ray A. Perrin. A panel of the Eighth Circuit upheld a trial court's determination that Great Lakes Insurance SE owes no coverage to a Missouri...

