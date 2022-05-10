Texas Hospital Must Face Suit Over Pacemaker Implant

By Y. Peter Kang (May 10, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel has reinstated a suit accusing a doctor and a hospital of negligently and unnecessarily implanting in a woman a pacemaker which caused injuries, saying the dismissal of claims against the hospital was wrongly based on an obsolete report submitted by the patient's medical expert. A three-judge panel for the Seventh District Court of Appeals reversed an order of dismissal granted to Lubbock Heart Hospital, in a suit accusing it and Dr. Mounir Y. Borno, a cardiologist, of negligently implanting a cardiac pacing device in patient Kassandra McQuillen in May 2018, causing a bacterial infection and other injuries....

