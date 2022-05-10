Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: Talen Energy Supply

By Rick Archer (May 10, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Texas-based electricity producer Talen Energy Supply entered Chapter 11 in Texas, saying increasing hedging collateral requirements caused by rising natural gas prices put it in a liquidity squeeze, leading it to reach a restructuring agreement with bondholders to try to trim $3.2 billion in debt. Power generator Talen Energy Supply filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown) Talen Energy Supply, a subsidiary of Talen Energy Corp., operates 18 natural gas, oil, coal and nuclear power plants in Maryland, Nebraska, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas, capable of producing about 13,000 megawatts of power. Reasons for filing for...

