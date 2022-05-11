Factory Mutual Ducks ITT's COVID Coverage Claims

By Riley Murdock (May 11, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge threw out ITT Inc.'s lawsuit seeking COVID-19 pandemic-related insurance coverage from Factory Mutual Insurance Co., finding the aerospace and industrial components manufacturer couldn't show its properties were physically damaged or altered by the presence of the virus. U.S. District Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam granted Factory Mutual's motion to dismiss on Tuesday, holding that ITT's inability to claim any physical damage was "fatal" to its argument that FM breached its contract, according to the ruling. "Each provision under which plaintiff asserts the right to coverage requires either 'physical damage' or 'physical loss or damage' to property," Merriam...

