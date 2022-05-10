No New Trial For WARF After $506M Win Against Apple Tossed

By Jasmin Jackson (May 10, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge held Tuesday that the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation can't score a new trial after the Federal Circuit affirmed that Apple's products don't infringe its microprocessor patent and tossed a $506 million judgment, finding that WARF isn't entitled to revisit an infringement theory it had dropped. U.S. District Judge William Conley said in an order that the foundation can't have new trials in either of its patent suits filed against Apple Inc., January 2014's WARF I and September 2015's WARF II, over different generations of iPhones and iPads that allegedly infringed the same processing technology. The decision comes...

