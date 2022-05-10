Spain Ordered To Pay $35M Over Clean Energy Rule Changes

By Caleb Symons (May 10, 2022, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A divided international tribunal has ordered Spain to pay a Luxembourg-based renewable energy investor nearly €33 million over the country's decision to roll back clean-energy subsidies, which arbitrators said undermined the company's expectation of a stable regulatory regime. That policy shift — which Spain undertook over several years, beginning in 2012 — violated the global Energy Charter Treaty by hurting investments that Renergy S.à.r.l. had made in Spanish wind and solar-energy facilities, the tribunal's two-member majority ruled Friday. In its award, worth $34.7 million, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes panel endorsed Renergy's claim that Spain had created an expectation...

