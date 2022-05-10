Full 4th Circ. To Eye $680M FCA Case Against Allergan

By Andrew Karpan (May 10, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Judges on the Fourth Circuit voted Tuesday to take up a split ruling the court issued earlier this year that ended a False Claims Act case from a now-deceased worker at an Allergan subsidiary who claimed the company fraudulently reported drug prices to Medicaid in order to skim the federal government out of least $680 million. The results of the poll of the appeals court's judges indicated that a majority wanted to rehear the case en banc from lawyers representing the widow of Troy Sheldon, a former sales director at Forest Laboratories, a New York pharmaceutical company that Actavis bought in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS