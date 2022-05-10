Ex-Ga. City Staffer Asks 11th Circ. To Revive Retaliation Case

By Rosie Manins (May 10, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A former equal employment opportunity coordinator for the city of Augusta, Georgia, asked the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to revive her claims that she was wrongly fired for supporting claims the city discriminated against other staffers. Jacqueline Humphrey said in her brief to the court that a Southern District of Georgia judge wrongly granted summary judgment to Augusta in January on her single claim of retaliation in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Humphrey, who investigated the employment-related complaints of Augusta workers from 2009 to 2015, said she was fired for supporting their associated claims against the city...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS