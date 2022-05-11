Offit Kurman Expanding In NC By Adding Six-Atty Firm

By Adrian Cruz (May 11, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Maryland-based Offit Kurman Attorneys At Law announced Tuesday that it will absorb North Carolina boutique firm Hagan Barrett PLLC, picking up the smaller firm's six attorneys and expanding to Greensboro with its 18th office. Hagan Barrett partners J. Alexander S. Barrett, Charles T. Hagan III, Robert D. Douglas III, Thomas E. Medlin Jr., Kurt A. Seeber and Scott K. Tippett will become principals at Offit Kurman at the start of August. Barrett told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that the firm and its attorneys had been considering joining a larger firm for a while, because their clients were needing more and more...

