Sanitizer Co. Gets OK For Ch. 11 Loan To Destroy Products

By Rick Archer (May 10, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Tuesday gave hand sanitizer distributor 4E Brands approval to accept $2.5 million in bankruptcy financing from its parent company to pay for the destruction of tainted products, saying an objecting creditor failed to make its case. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur said the objecting creditor had made "no genuine effort" to show that the proposed debtor-in-possession financing was a ploy by 4E Brands' parent company to escape liability for making the tainted sanitizer that put the distributor out of business. "The fact is, the parent, even if there are claims against it, gains...

