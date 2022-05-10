MacBook Buyers Urge 9th Circ. To 'Tweak' 2012 Decision

By Gina Kim (May 10, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Apple customers urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to revive allegations that Apple violated California consumer protection laws by hiding a defect in 2016 MacBook Pro displays, arguing that the court should "tweak" its 2012 decision holding that manufacturers aren't obligated to disclose defects unless they pose a safety hazard. During a hearing before a three-judge panel, putative class counsel Ryan Crist of Parris Law Firm argued that U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila erred in tossing his clients' entire case alleging Apple knew about but hid a defect in display screens of its 13- and 15-inch screen laptops released in 2016, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS