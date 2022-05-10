New Copyright Bill Targets 'Woke' Disney

By Tiffany Hu (May 10, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has unveiled a new bill aimed at stripping "woke companies like Disney" of what he says are "special copyright protections" that allow them to hold onto copyrights on Mickey Mouse and other iconic characters for decades. The Copyright Clause Restoration Act of 2022 would limit the length of time that a copyrighted work can be protected to 28 years plus the option to renew at the end of the term, which totals 56 years. Currently, works made before 1978 are protected for 95 years; works after 1978 are protected for 70 years after the death of a...

