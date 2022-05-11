'Nefarious' Doctrine Cut Puerto Rico Pensions, 1st Circ. Told

By Chris Villani (May 11, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The full First Circuit should re-examine a proposed overhaul to Puerto Rico pensions to avoid broadening the "nefarious" line of cases that leave territorial inhabitants lacking the same rights as their U.S. brethren, a group of teachers' associations argued Tuesday. The teachers are hoping to reverse a panel decision they say will further disenfranchise the people of Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories. In April, the appellate panel upheld an overhaul to teacher pensions on the island, finding Congress gave the commonwealth's restructuring board broad latitude in determining the best ways to set Puerto Rico on a more sound fiscal path. But the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS