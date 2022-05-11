Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Nefarious' Doctrine Cut Puerto Rico Pensions, 1st Circ. Told

By Chris Villani (May 11, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The full First Circuit should re-examine a proposed overhaul to Puerto Rico pensions to avoid broadening the "nefarious" line of cases that leave territorial inhabitants lacking the same rights as their U.S. brethren, a group of teachers' associations argued Tuesday.

The teachers are hoping to reverse a panel decision they say will further disenfranchise the people of Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories. In April, the appellate panel upheld an overhaul to teacher pensions on the island, finding Congress gave the commonwealth's restructuring board broad latitude in determining the best ways to set Puerto Rico on a more sound fiscal path.

But the...

