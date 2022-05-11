Alternatives For Metaverse Platform IP Enforcement Protocols

By Benjamin Stasa (May 11, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Many predict that the metaverse will be the next big thing in the internet's evolution. Large tech companies, including Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. — the parent company of Facebook — are investing massive resources into building it. Among other opportunities, it's expected to be a robust environment for selling digital goods. One of the big challenges facing brands that hope to profit from the metaverse is protecting their intellectual property. Right now, when infringement occurs in the form of digital goods, brands have little recourse but to turn to the courts. As the metaverse grows, platforms may...

