Brooklyn Diocese Can't Ax Insurer's Sex Abuse Coverage Suit

By Rachel Scharf (May 11, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss Arrowood Indemnity Co.'s suit seeking to avoid defending the Diocese of Brooklyn in more than 800 lawsuits brought by survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Arrowood's 2020 complaint argues that it's not on the hook for the New York state court litigation blitz because the diocese knew about its priests' serial sexual abuse for decades and did nothing to stop it. The insurer said this renders the alleged injury "expected or intended," precluding coverage under various policies dating back to 1956. During dismissal arguments Wednesday, counsel for the diocese said Arrowood's complaint...

