Ex-Pharma CFO Indicted For Allegedly Giving Girlfriend Info

By Hailey Konnath (May 10, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The former chief financial officer of biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics was indicted Tuesday and accused of sharing nonpublic information on a promising new breast cancer drug with his then-girlfriend, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors say Usama Malik, 47, shared private information about the success of breast cancer drug Trodelvy with his then-girlfriend and colleague, Lauren S. Wood. Wood then placed an order for 7,000 shares of the company's stock, even though it had been downgraded by financial experts during that time, per the indictment, which was filed in New Jersey federal court. After the good news on the drug's...

