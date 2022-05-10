Fla. Taxpayers Lose Suit Over Disney's Nixed Special District

By Lauren Berg (May 10, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge Tuesday tossed a lawsuit challenging a law dissolving some special districts — enacted after the Walt Disney Co.'s opposition to what detractors call the "Don't Say Gay" law — saying the challenging taxpayers haven't shown they'll suffer harm when the law takes effect. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga in a five-page order dismissed the lawsuit filed last week by three taxpayers who said S.B. 4-C, which eliminates Disney's ability to operate an independent governmental entity called the Reedy Creek Improvement District around its Orlando-area theme parks, unconstitutionally threatens residents with increased taxes. The law doesn't take...

