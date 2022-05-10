FTC Will Tackle Security, EdTech In Kids' Privacy Rule Review

By Allison Grande (May 10, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is planning, in its latest review of its children's online privacy rules, to not only focus on how companies provide notice and obtain consent from parents, but also to look closely at issues such as businesses' security obligations and the collection of data in schools, an agency official said Tuesday. The FTC in 2019 launched a multiyear review of its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act rule by seeking comments on the effectiveness of the sweeping changes it made to the regulation during its previous review, which concluded in 2012, and on whether additional amendments are needed in light of...

