Calif. Univ. Gets Win In Native American Remains Case

By Andrew Westney (May 11, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a suit by a San Jose State University anthropology professor alleging school officials retaliated against her for writing a book opposing laws that require the return of human remains and cultural items to Native American tribes, while giving the professor a chance to fix claims that don't involve the interests of a local tribe. Prof. Elizabeth Weiss sued interim university president Stephen Perez and others in late January, claiming that they stripped her of her academic position as a curator of the university's collection of skeletal remains, which had allowed her since 2004 to do...

