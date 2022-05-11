CityFibre Appeals Ofcom's Decision To Let BT Offer Discount

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (May 11, 2022, 1:56 PM BST) -- CityFibre urged the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Wednesday to toss out a decision by Ofcom that BT's bulk discount offer for its Openreach network services did not pose a threat to competition, saying the regulator did not consider all the evidence. CityFibre told the CAT that Ofcom was wrong to decide not to intervene when Openreach offered internet services providers a deal on its "Fibre to the Premises" services. The so-called alternative network provider competes with the BT business for internet service providers. The deal, known as the Equinox offer, gave customers the option of a reduced price on Openreach's "Fibre to the...

