Don't Take Legal Prestige For Granted, UKSC Prez Warns

By Christopher Crosby (May 11, 2022, 12:33 PM BST) -- The reputation for quality at City law firms reassures the rest of the world that it can invest and litigate in England's courts — but the country's standing should not be taken for granted, the president of the U.K. Supreme Court said Wednesday. International respect for British law firms and confidence that England's courts are free from corruption and political influence are vital for foreign investment and helps to drive the economy, Justice Robert Reed said. "Reputations take a long time to be established, but can be lost very quickly," Justice Reed told an audience at London International Disputes Week, an international...

