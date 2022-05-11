MedMen, Ascend End Spat With $88M Deal For NY Operations

By Katryna Perera (May 11, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Cannabis companies MedMen Enterprises Inc. and Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. announced Wednesday that they will complete the sale of MedMen's New York operations to Ascend for $88 million, resolving the bitter litigation between the two parties over the once-soured transaction. Both companies issued statements saying they had entered into a settlement agreement under which Ascend will pay MedMen approximately $73 million upon closing of the sale and an additional $15 million upon the first sale of recreational cannabis in a former MedMen New York dispensary. The transaction is expected to close within the month. The deal resolves an ongoing dispute between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS