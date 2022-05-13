Top Arbitration Lawyer Joins Twenty Essex From Russian Firm

By Ashish Sareen (May 13, 2022, 3:56 PM BST) -- International arbitration lawyer Baiju Vasani will join Twenty Essex in London from a Russian law firm, becoming the 11th recruit over the past year as the chambers ramps up its capacity to handle large and complex commercial arbitrations. Twenty Essex said in a statement that Vasani — a U.S. and English-qualified solicitor — had accepted an offer of tenancy, which will begin when he completes his Bar Standards Board transfer qualification. He is currently slated to start practicing in September. "We are very excited to welcome Baiju to chambers. He is rightly held in great esteem amongst his clients and colleagues,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS