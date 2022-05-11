2 Firms Steer New York Bank's Downsized $27M IPO

By Katryna Perera (May 11, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Hanover Bancorp, a community bank with branches throughout New York and New Jersey, said Wednesday it raised $27 million through an initial public offering that priced at the lower end of its anticipated range, and was guided by Windels Marx and Holland & Knight LLP. Hanover had originally planned to raise $30 million by offering 1.4 million shares at a price range of $21 to $23, according to a registration filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4. In that prospectus, the company stated the midpoint of the proposed range would command a market cap of $158 million....

