PGA Tour, Tech Firm Owe Sponsorship Intro Fee, Suit Says

By Max Jaeger (May 11, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A London sports consultant says the PGA Tour and cybersecurity firm Fortinet owe him millions after he linked them up for a six-year, $50 million sponsorship deal covering a tournament in Napa Valley, according to a California federal lawsuit. Ricky Paugh, who is suing through his company 1440 Sports Management Limited, says he connected the tour and tech firm with verbal assurances he'd receive a slice of the money exchanged, according to a complaint filed Tuesday. But after he introduced them, the PGA reneged on its promises, and Fortinet refused to chip in and make him whole, the suit says....

