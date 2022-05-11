Mexico's 'Grossly Unfair' Seizure Order Results In Damages

By Caroline Simson (May 11, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Mexico's decision to seize vessels owned by a Singaporean offshore marine services company that were tied to a Mexican oil engineering firm accused of money laundering, forgery and other wrongdoing was "arbitrary, grossly unfair and unjust," according to an arbitral award made public on Tuesday. The panel of international arbitrators went on to award PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd. $6.7 million for charter income that was lost during the four- to five-month period that the vessels were detained by Mexican authorities, as well as demobilization fees and repair costs of the vessels, according to the Jan. 11 award. The amount fell...

