Investment Banks' Retreat Amplifies SPAC Market Woes

By Tom Zanki (May 11, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The apparent withdrawal of investment banks from transactions involving special-purpose acquisition companies adds jitters to a once-booming market that now faces dual headwinds of weakening investor appetite and the prospect of stiffer regulation. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Monday it was reducing involvement in SPACs, citing expected changes to regulations, a move that invited questions as to whether more investment banks are taking a step back from this market. Reports followed that Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are, to varying degrees, curbing their exposure to SPACs, which are vehicles that take private companies public through a hybrid process that...

