UK CMA Eyes Cost-Of-Living Cartels As Dawn Raids Return

By Bryan Koenig (May 11, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The top enforcement official at the United Kingdom's antitrust arm said in a speech Wednesday that the agency will be looking for price-fixing and related cartels that raise the costs of everyday consumer goods and services, as Russia's war against Ukraine further roils the global supply chain. Michael Grenfell, the Competition and Markets Authority's executive director of enforcement, noted in the same speech at a competition conference that the CMA has in recent months again returned to the unannounced "dawn raids" that are a prominent investigative tactic of European antitrust agencies, largely shelved earlier in the pandemic. "Cartelists need to understand...

