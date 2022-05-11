Del. The Latest State To Enact Paid Family, Medical Leave Law

By Rachel Stone (May 11, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Delaware Gov. John Carney recently signed a paid family and medical leave bill into law, joining 10 other states and the District of Columbia in requiring employers to give workers paid time off to care for themselves or family members. Experts say more states could follow suit. The Healthy Delaware Families Act, enacted Tuesday, creates a statewide family and medical leave insurance program that would enable workers to access up to 12 weeks of paid parental or medical caregiving leave per year. The federal Family and Medical Leave Act also calls for 12 weeks of leave, but that leave is unpaid....

