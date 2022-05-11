Stockholders Ask Del. Justices To Revive Talos Class Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 11, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Talos Energy Inc. shareholder whose Chancery Court lawsuit over a $1.1 billion oil field deal was dismissed argued Wednesday that the decision should be reversed because he sufficiently showed the company was controlled by two private equity firms and the deal amounted to corporate waste. In live arguments on Wednesday before all five Delaware Supreme Court justices, Daniel Tepper of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, an attorney for shareholder Vrajeshkumar Patel, said controlling shareholders Riverstone Holdings LLC and Apollo Global Management Inc. were clearly a "control group" because they founded the company, installed its CEO, took it public and controlled its...

