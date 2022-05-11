CIT Snuffs Out Last Gasp Of Chinese Aluminum Duty Protest

By Alyssa Aquino (May 11, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade brushed aside the remnants of Chinese aluminum producers' long-running challenge to countervailing duties, agreeing with how the U.S. Department of Commerce calculated the levies amid lackluster cooperation from Beijing. Commerce relied on a series of adverse inferences to assign a more than 60% countervailing tariff to Taizhou United Imp. and Exp. Co. Ltd. and six other Chinese aluminum extrusion producers, including that their glass and aluminum suppliers were the type of public "authorities" that could illegally subsidize clients. On Tuesday, CIT Judge Leo Gordon agreed with the inferences, rebuffing the companies' claims that they —...

