Biden Taps 7 Nominees To Fill Out Sentencing Commission

By Jack Karp (May 11, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden nominated seven potential new members of the U.S. Sentencing Commission on Wednesday, hoping to round out a bipartisan body that has been without a quorum since 2019. The nominees include three sitting federal judges and one former judge, one of whom would be the commission's first Black chair, according to the announcement. "They look like they're highly qualified and obviously diverse across a number of different criteria, and that's what I think we would all hope for," Douglas A. Berman, a professor at the Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law who specializes in criminal law and sentencing,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS