Why Trump's Sentencing Panel Picks Worry Reform Boosters

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has tapped five people for the influential commission that sets guidelines for federal prison sentences, but advocates for change on both the left and right are calling the slate "antithetical to reform" and urging senators not to confirm the picks. The U.S. Sentencing Commission lost a quorum in January 2019 and has not been able to make changes since Congress passed the First Step Act to trim some sentences. Reformers say judges need updated guidance for sentencing first-time offenders and granting compassionate release to older inmates, a program that has been expanded under the new law and amid...

