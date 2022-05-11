Dems File Bill Allowing FCC To Shush Loud Streaming TV Ads

By Christopher Cole (May 11, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Democrats on Capitol Hill are pushing legislation that would require the Federal Communications Commission to better enforce statutory limits on the loudness of TV ads and apply those rules to streaming services such as Hulu. Saying the FCC has long dragged its feet on the issue, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., introduced the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation Modernization Act, or CALM Act, on Tuesday. The bill contains provisions to toughen the mandates Congress handed the FCC a dozen years ago in the original CALM Act, which tackled excessive commercial loudness that could exceed what consumers set for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS