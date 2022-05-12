Orrick Adds Willkie Partner to Growing Energy Team

By Jessica Corso (May 12, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP announced Wednesday that it had added the fifth partner to its energy and infrastructure practice in the past four months with the hiring of a former Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP attorney in Houston. David Aaronson joined Orrick as a partner after seven years at Willkie, according to his LinkedIn profile. Aaronson advises private equity companies and infrastructure investors on deals in oil and gas, according to Orrick. "Orrick has a stellar energy, tech and finance platform that is an ideal fit for my practice today and for where markets are heading in the future," Aaronson...

