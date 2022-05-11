Armstrong Flooring Gets OK For Temporary Cash Use

By Rick Archer (May 11, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday granted flooring supplier Armstrong Industries temporary access to cash collateral to allow it to pay employees and vendors while it tries to resolve lender objections to its proposed $30 million bankruptcy financing package. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath said she would approve the compromise and postpone a final decision on cash collateral and the debtor-in-possession financing until Friday at a virtual hearing just hours before counsel for Armstrong said the company would need the cash to make payroll. Armstrong, a leading global producer of vinyl flooring materials, filed for Chapter 11 protection Sunday with more...

