Nike Adds Fuel To StockX TM Fight Over Sneaker NFTs

By Tiffany Hu (May 11, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Nike is seeking to ramp up a trademark fight with sneaker resale marketplace StockX, asking a New York federal judge to allow it to tack on more claims in the retail giant's lawsuit accusing StockX of selling nonfungible tokens that display Nike's sneaker designs without permission. In a motion filed Tuesday, Nike sought leave to amend its initial complaint against StockX to include counterfeiting and false advertising claims, saying "additional facts transpired or were discovered that are highly relevant" to its lawsuit. Specifically, Nike took aim at StockX's claim in March that it was not infringing because its NFT collection, known...

