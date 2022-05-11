Fla. Panel Affirms Eatery's Loss In COVID-19 Coverage Fight

By Hope Patti (May 11, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Lloyd's of London underwriters are not obligated to pay for a Miami restaurant's pandemic-related losses, a state panel affirmed Wednesday in the first ruling by a Florida appellate court in a COVID-19 coverage dispute, saying the establishment failed to allege physical loss or damage that triggered coverage. A worker at a Miami-area restaurant stacks chairs in July 2020. A Florida appeals court ruled against Miami's GreenStreet Café on Wednesday in a coverage dispute over the eatery's economic losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) A Florida trial court correctly dismissed GreenStreet Café Inc. owner Commodore Inc.'s suit against the Lloyd's...

