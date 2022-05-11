Fed. Circ. Revives Streaming IP Suit Against Hulu

By Britain Eakin (May 11, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Sound View Innovations could get another shot at proving Hulu infringed its multimedia streaming patent after the Federal Circuit held Wednesday that a California federal judge may have gotten the construction of a key claim term wrong. A three-judge panel vacated a decision by U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt granting summary judgment of noninfringement to Hulu, saying in a precedential opinion that further proceedings are necessary to sort out a claim construction dispute. The suit below was whittled down from multiple asserted claims spread across six patents to a single claim in Sound View's now expired U.S. patent No. 6,708,213,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS