Top Judge Calls For Overhaul Of 'Analog' Disputes Process

By Christopher Crosby (May 11, 2022, 5:21 PM BST) -- The process for resolving disputes is "analog" and lawyers in Britain should embrace technology in an increasingly online world that can automate time-consuming and costly legal processes, the country's second most senior judge said Wednesday. High-powered London law firms must go beyond virtual hearings and electronic evidence if they are to keep abreast of technological changes that make use of blockchain, Judge Geoffrey Vos told an audience at London International Disputes Week. The developments are revolutionizing the way people and companies do business, Vos said at the international gathering of dispute resolution experts and law firms. Addressing a packed room of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS