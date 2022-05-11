DC Circ. Doubts Standing In Fight Over Race Car Emissions

By Khorri Atkinson (May 11, 2022, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel didn't seem convinced Wednesday that a trade group for car racing enthusiasts and suppliers has sufficiently demonstrated standing to challenge Obama-era rules that the organization says prohibit individuals from converting regular street cars into race cars. The controversy dates to 2016, when the Environmental Protection Agency noted that the Clean Air Act prohibits tampering with emissions controls on motor vehicles and that while cars made for competition purposes are excluded from that ban, regular cars are not. Racing Enthusiasts and Suppliers Coalition argued that the EPA's statement amounted to a reversal of long-standing regulations allowing vehicle modifications...

