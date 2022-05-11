Hogan Lovells-Led Duke Realty Snubs $24B Prologis Bid

By Charlie Innis (May 11, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Duke Realty Corp., advised by Hogan Lovells, announced Wednesday it has turned down a $23.7 billion offer by Wachtell-led Prologis Inc., saying the logistics real estate business' latest bid is "insufficient." The Indianapolis-headquartered real estate investment trust said the takeover offer, in which investors would receive 0.466 shares of Prologis in exchange for each one of their Duke Realty shares, is hardly different from what the San Francisco-based REIT has already proposed. "As we have repeatedly made clear to Prologis during our discussions over the past several months, consistent with its fiduciary duties, our board of directors has carefully evaluated proposals...

